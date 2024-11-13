South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Dies By Suicide At 39 As Fans Mourn

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim has died. The Asian star passed away on Tuesday, November 12, after reportedly committing suicide. He was 39 years old.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to The Korean Herald, a friend discovered Jae Rim at his Seoul home. The two were supposed to meet for lunch. And when Jae Rim didn't show, the friend got worried and checked on him. Furthermore, an initital investigation confirmed that there were no signs of foul play. Jae Rim reportedly left a suicide note behind.

His family declined an autopsy on the actor.

"Our initial investigation so far, has revealed no signs of criminal activity," the authorities explained. "Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family's custody." Police added that they will investigate the cause of the death following standard procedures."

Jae Rim leaves behind a lasting legacy and a large body of work. He first gained prominence for staring in 20 episodes of the 2012 drama series Moon Embracing the Sun. He followed that up with a reality TV venture in We Got Married.

Song Jae Rim Mourned By Friends

Most recently, he appeared in the musical La Rose De Versailles. Fans are understandably upset by the news. Taking to social media, fans as well as colleagues paid tribute to the actor. South Korean actor, Park Ho-san, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Jae Rim.

"This is mad... Jae-lim... you were such a cheerful guy... I can't believe this. I'm so sorry for not contacting you or caring for you enough," he wrote in a post. He also shared a picture of them at a bar.

Meanwhile, fans shared tributes to the star in the comment section.

"Keeping you & those around you in my heart during this difficult, sad time," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Rest in love, good guy. Hosan ssi please take your time to mourn. Kindly take care yourself and remember that we are here to cheers for you!"

Actor Hong Seok-cheon also wrote in a Instagram post, "I'm sad that I can't see your wonderful smile again. "This situation is devastating where I can't take care of them better and I have to let them go without greeting them ....... Sorry and again sorry.......... Rest in peace."