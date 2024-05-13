South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Claims He Tried To Raise Mica Miller From The Dead

South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller made headlines after his wife Mica Miller reportedly committed suicide. Rumors and allegations surfaced following her passing against the pastor.

In the days after her death, Miller apparently led her eulogy for her funeral, which was filmed below. During the eulogy, Miller says that he tried to raise her from the dead. "Each time it still didn't hit me, I thought she was going to wake up — I even tried to raise her from the dead one time this week," he said during a memorial service at Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach.

Miller thought for a moment he had been successful. He said he visited the mall later when he noticed someone who resembled his wife. Feeling hopeful, the pastor shouted his wife's name, only for it to be one of her sisters.

"I thought I raised her from the dead... I can't wait to see her again one day," he said, getting emotional. "If I had 10 hours it wouldn't be enough to tell you all the great things about her," he added.

South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's Legal Team Speaks Out

In the aftermath of Mica's death, Miller has mostly kept a low profile. However, his legal team has spoken out threatening to sue anyone who distributes false allegations against their client.

"Following the untimely death of Mica Miller, unfounded rumors and false accusations began circulating on social media and in various media outlets, suggesting Pastor Miller's involvement in her demise," attorney Russell B. Long said in a news release. "This created a buzz, causing local and national media outlets to be proliferating these falsehoods, on a mammoth proportion. Our client refutes any report that suggests he ever abused his wife."

They called Mica's death a tragedy.

They wrote, "It has come to light that Mica Miller struggled with mental illness, specifically bipolar disorder, which, when not properly managed, led to paranoid episodes and self-destructive behavior. Again, Mica suffered from mental illness and some reports made by her in the recent past are nonsensical. This unfortunate reality underscores the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues and ensuring those affected receive appropriate support and treatment. We wish to emphasize that, after a thorough investigation by the Robeson County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office, it has been conclusively determined that Ms. Miller's death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This finding completely exonerates Pastor Miller of any wrongdoing. These baseless claimes and false reporting have caused immense disress and harm to Pastor Miller and his family and needs to stop immediately."