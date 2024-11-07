South Carolina Pastor John Paul Miller Arrested On Assault Charges Following Death Of Wife Mica

Police have arrested former pastor John Paul Miller for assault and battery against a woman in a parking lot earlier today.

Videos have circulated on X, showcasing him sneaking up on a woman in a parking lot with his phone out. In a very brief confrontation, Miller leaves the woman as she yells, "Don't f--king touch me!" again and again.

He has been charged with 3rd Degree Assault and Battery and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

This incident is not related to the FBI raid on his home a week ago. Many protestors and others online have pined for his arrest. Although it's not to do with the fate of his wife Mica, it's still something.

Here's the video leading to the arrest of JP. According to reports, Miller sits in jail waiting for a bond hearing. pic.twitter.com/yu6ICJLmuz — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) November 7, 2024

JP Miller Arrested Over Assaulting A Woman

It's unclear exactly what went down before the cameras started rolling. He is already approaching the woman with haste with his phone out, likely recording her.

It is possible the woman in and recording the videos recognized the pastor and called out to him in protest of his accused acts. His resulting physical act against the woman only goes to display his tendencies.

He will attend a bond hearing on Thursday morning and is due in front of a judge again on December 10th, according to WMBF.

John Paul Miller has gained national attention after his wife, Mica Miller, committed suicide. It has been well-documented that he drove his wife to suicide after a lifetime of grooming and abuse. Protesters have gathered outside his home following the FBI raid on his house.

He has also seen in the company of another woman frequently after the death of his wife. Considering Mica filed for divorce following numerous affairs, this isn't surprising.

Everything that has happened this past week points to the collapse of the lies he's been maintaining. Although the FBI have made no official comment, it's been discovered that the FBI raid may have been in relation to Mica's allegations toward him.

Let's hope that truth gets uncovered soon enough and that the South Carolina pastor gets what he deserves for what he did to Mica and this innocent woman in the parking lot.

The identities of the woman in the video is not known.