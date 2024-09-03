South Carolina Man Charged With Murder After Body Found Under Firepit

54-year-old Sheridan Dirk Fogle was arrested in South Carolina. Per USA Today, Fogle was charged with murder after the remains of a missing woman were discovered beneath a firepit. Significantly, Penni Whiteside had reportedly been missing for two years. A statement from the Myrtle Beach Police Department would clarify the details of the ongoing case.

"The remains of Penni Whiteside were located buried in the yard outside of her home. ... As stated in the original report, the identified victim had been living with the offender. Further investigation revealed that due to statements made by her neighbors, there was reason to believe that she may have been buried near the residence, in the backyard under a firepit."

Furthermore, Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, confirmed to USA Today that a cause or manner of death for Whiteside has yet to be released. Additionally, a motive for the murder is also currently unknown. WMBF-TV reached out to several neighbors, all of whom were stunned to receive the news.

"I think it's absolutely bizarre," Nikolai Zaitsev said. "I mean, you have kids playing at the park here every day, And birthday parties, weddings, et cetera that happen here. And I'm sure nobody around here had a clue about what was actually going on."

A Man In South Carolina Is Charged With Murder After Discovery Of A Body

Jamie, another neighbor, added to the community's shock. "That was a very shocking situation, you know, I've never heard about anything like that happening around here. You're going to have bad people everywhere. I'm glad they got him, and hopefully, they've got enough to get a conviction."

"This is a tragic loss of life and a senseless crime of violence. Please continue to pray for the family and friends of the victim. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is committed to seeking justice and holding those accountable for those who do harm," the Myrtle Beach Police Department concluded. As it stands, that's where the situation lies until further updates are provided. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed as things continue onward.