South Carolina Husband Allegedly Killed Wife And Dumped Her Body Before Joining Search Party

Jessica Barnes, 20, a South Carolina woman, was last seen on August 2024 at her house in Pendleton. After finding Jessica's body in a wooded area in Pickens County, an autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death. With her death ruled as a homicide, police arrested her husband, Brandon Barnes, and the couple's roommates, Kendall Kims and Victoria Tippett.

While August 1 was the last day Jessica was seen, no one reported her missing until more than a month later, on September 10. Her mother, Cecilia Varvara filed the report in the Pendleton Police Department, even though she had received texts from Jessica. She, knowing her daughter, thought these messages were false, according to WYFF.

Law enforcement agents launched an immediate search for Jessica Barnes. "Details surrounding the disappearance were vague and material and personnel from (the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) were required and needed for this continued investigation," said Robert Crosby, Pendleton Police Chief.

Eventually, agents found a site about 6 miles from the Barnes' home. "Pendleton officers and agents from SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division), as well as assistance from Clemson University Police Department and Picken County Sherriff's Office, located a potential site in the Tiwn Lakes area of Pickens County," reads a statement made by the Pendleton Police Department.

According to the statement, some remains were found at the site. Brandon Barnes, Kims, and Tippett were not suspects at the time since the remains were yet to be identified. Nevertheless, all three were interviewed. Crosby did have something to say about Jessica's relationship with Brandon.

"There was some issues with her and her husband," said Crosby. "They were having the typical marital disputes, argumentative, and then, she just left."

Jessica Barnes, Identified

It was on October 1 that a Forensic Odontologist notified police that they identified the remains as Jessica Barnes. An autopsy also revealed that Jessica had died from asphyxiation by strangulation. According to police, Brandon Barnes had allegedly used his arms to strangle her wife. At the time of these findings, Brandon Barnes had been searching for his wife and putting up missing person flyers.

"I would tell her how much I love her and I wish I never went to work everyday and ignored her, said Brandon Barnes. According to the New York Post, he was holding their stillborn baby's ashes. "I ignored her voice, told her she was fine when I knew she wasn't, I was young and stupid. I was always focused on getting more money and more work."

After confirming the identity of the remains, Brandon Barnes, Kendall Kims, and Victoria Tippett were brought for questioning. They were later arrested and charged by Pendleton police. Brandon was charged with murder, later admitting to the killing. Police charged Kims and Tippett with accessory after the fact, misprision of a felony, and obstruction of justice.