Season 2 of Tish and Brandi Cyrus's Podcast 'Sorry We're Stoned' Has Officially Launched

Longtime fans of Billy Ray Cyrus's eclectic family get excited because season 2 of Tish and Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned officially launched on January 14! We all know that the Cyrus family loves getting wild and this podcast is no exception. Tish and Brandi Cyrus are the ultimate mother-daughter duo and provide some of the funniest Cyrus family stories in each of their episodes. It seems like nothing is off-limits for these two self-proclaimed stoners and we're really enjoying getting an inside look at one of our favorite music families.

In the premiere episode of the new season, Braison Cyrus joins Tish and Brandi on the show for a ton of laughs. Braison, who is currently an aspiring folk singer in Nashville, admitted that he was a bit scared of everything when he was a child. Brandi shared the exciting news that Braison and his wife Stella are expecting their first child together and all three laughed about what a tyrant of a mother Brandi would be.

"I know Brandi can be a tyrant...I was definitely the most scared of Brandi as a kid," Braison shared. "Miley I knew would beat me up, but Brandi is worse. You don't know what she's capable of."

The co-hosts and Braison laugh about the Cyrus siblings terrorizing each other growing up and Tish is genuinely horrified by some of the memories Braison reveals. But the whole family is also incredibly relatable for getting into the Bachelor during COVID and having very specific opinions on all the contestants. They even enjoy a phone call with Noah Cyrus to wish her a happy birthday.

Mama Tish exclusively told Wide Open Country that she's so excited to continue making the podcast with Brandi, especially in collaboration with Audio Up.

"Season One of Sorry We're Stoned was so much fun. I love getting to work with my daughter Brandi and Season 2 is going to be so much bigger and better because now we are teaming up with Audio Up. I can't wait to see where this partnership takes us."

In season 1, Brandi and Tish were productive during the 2020 pandemic by welcoming tons of incredible guests on their show. They interview the youngest Cyrus, Noah, and talk about her exciting Grammy nomination, talk mullets with Billy Ray, share inside stories about Miley Cyrus, and talk everything from skincare to travel spots in Kentucky. Make sure to follow both ladies on social media for updates and tune in each week for more fun content! We can't wait to see what Tish, Brandi, and Audio Up have planned for this year!