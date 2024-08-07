'Sopranos' Star Details Son's Terrifying Stay In The ICU

Going to the ICU is stressful enough. Consider all of the worries that come along with going to the Intensive Care Unit. Worst case scenarios fly through your head and you never know if it's a simple fix or something much more intensive. However, for this 'Sopranos' star, it proves to be an absolute nightmare.

Recently, Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals that her son Beau was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis or ADEM. Essentially, it's a very rare neurological disease that kids can get early on after contracting a basic virus. Moreover, that's what the 'Sopranos' actress thought it was at the time. She notices the boy isn't feeling very well, registering a high fever of 105 degrees. Despite screaming in pain and going to the ER a few times, the doctors send him home after running tests. However, the 4th time is when the horror really sets in.

Sopranos Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Reveals The Nightmare Visit to The ICU With Her Son

Sigler sets up an appointment with an infectious disease doctor to get to the bottom of her son's ailments. However, this time the screams from her son really terrifies Jamie-Lynn. They settle in at the doctor's but end up at the ICU afterwards. At this point, Beau can't speak and couldn't move his legs either for a brief period. "It was and has been like the darkest, hardest, most f—-ed up thing I've ever been through," the 'Sopranos' star describes. "Every time we'd get like a little bit of good news, you'd get slapped in the face with something else."

Beau still remains in the hospital and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, he's graduates past the ICU and is slowly improving. However, he still suffers from psychosis due to the trauma. It leaves Sigler with worries of the future. "Who is my kid? Is he ever coming back? What is our life going to be? I don't know," the 'Sopranos' actress details.