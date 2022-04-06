There are so many romantic songs that you might hear at a wedding reception. Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, Christina Perri, Jason Mraz and John Legend generally always make the playlist. Sometimes you even have Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Colbie Caillat, and Al Green in there too. As much as we love "All of Me" and "Can't Help Falling in Love," some of the best songs about love and marriage come from country singers.

These songs might not make the best wedding songs list, but they are an honest look at life with your love. Your spouse should be your best friend as you choose to spend the rest of your lives together through thick and thin. Here are some of the best songs that country singers have written about their spouses, from promises of a life of love together to taking the good with the bad.

12. "Why You Gotta Be Like That," Scotty McCreery

Inspired by his wife Gabi, McCreery wrote this playful song about the everyday beauty in his marriage. I love this song because anyone can write about wedding bells, but it's the daily moments that make up happily ever after. Nothing says "I love you" like this sweet song about Gabi coming down the stairs for a typical date night and taking McCreery's breath away.

11. "Marry Me," Dolly Parton

Their wedding ceremony may have been over 50 years ago, but superstar Dolly Parton is still just as in love with husband Carl Dean as ever. In 2001, she wrote this touching song for her album Little Sparrow, and it's just a really sweet tribute to the love of her life.

10. "My Miracle," Brad Paisley

Maybe one of the sweetest love stories in country music is about Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams Paisley. When he was 19 years old, he took a girl on a date to see Father of the Bride and couldn't get the young actress who starred in the film out of his head. A couple of years later he cast her in his first music video and the rest is history. Over a decade and two kids later, the two are still as in love as ever, evidenced by this touching tribute he wrote for his wife. It's all about how his wife is his personal miracle, truly one of the sweetest love songs I've ever heard.

9. "We Can Reach the Stars," Blake Shelton

Nothing says "let's get married" like writing your significant other a song. Before his big day with Gwen Stefani, the country star put their love story in a song and it really is the wedding song of all wedding songs. The couple had decided to write their own vows but how romantic that Shelton surprised her with a song instead? He included it on his 2021 album Body Language so anyone can use it for their own wedding music or to just reflect how much they love their spouse. Blake, we'd all marry you if you had written this song about us!

8. "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is the king of writing touching songs about his wife Lauren and their daughters. He's a family man through and through. But "Die a Happy Man" might have been the love song of the year when it was released in 2015. Rhett sings about how he doesn't need fancy vacations or big mansions because his love for his wife is all he needs. Lauren Akins even appeared in the music video which made fans everywhere fall in love with the sweet married couple even more.

7. "Forever After All," Luke Combs

Did you know that Luke Combs wrote this popular song for his future wife Nicole after they first moved in together? It's all about specific things he loves about Nicole and how she made him believe in a love that lasts forever. You want to have one heck of a first dance song on your wedding day? Hit the dance floor to this song and there won't be a dry eye in the house. Combs even used footage from his actual wedding day in the music video.

6. "Storms Never Last," Jessi Colter feat. Waylon Jennings

Sometimes love and marriage isn't as easy as it seems. You walk down the aisle and have the best day of your life, but once you get to the actual marriage part, it takes some work and dedication. Jessi Colter famously stood by Waylon Jennings throughout his self-destructive ways and substance abuse issues. The couple stayed together until Waylon's death in 2002.

She was inspired to write this song after picking up a magazine in a doctor's office that featured a photo of a house destroyed by a tornado with the message "storms never last." It was a message that helped her through some of the darkest days in their marriage and is a good reminder that sometimes marriage isn't a cakewalk but the bad times won't last forever.

5. "When I Said I Do" Clint Black

Clint Black and wife Lisa Hartman Black have been longtime fan favorites in terms of country music couples. This sweet song was inspired by his wife and sticking to the vows he made on their wedding day. His wife joined him in the song for a duet which really helped with the overall message. It takes two people to make a marriage work and nothing says 'you and I can do this' like both partners sticking to their vows together.

4. "Happy," Amy Grant

This technically veers more toward pop music, but I'm including it because it was written for Vince Gill. Longtime Amy Grant fans were initially upset when her marriage to her first husband and fellow Christian singer Gary Chapman ended. But she found love again with country star Vince Gill with whom she's collaborated multiple times throughout their relationship. This song is a tribute to how she was able to find happiness again with him.

3. "Settling Down," Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert filmed this music video at her farm and even included her husband Brendan McLoughlin. This song is all about being torn between the feelings of wanting to be at home with the one you love and also wanting to be out seeing the world. The good news about a relationship is it's all about compromise; if you find the right partner, you can pretty much have it all.

2. "Remember When," Alan Jackson

Written for his Greatest Hits Volume II in 2003, "Remember When" is a reflection of Jackson's love for his wife Denise. The couple first met at a Dairy Queen in Georgia in 1976 and the lyrics follow the love they shared that day and in all the days that followed, changing and growing together over the years.

1. "Woman, Amen," Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley co-wrote this song inspired by the simple phrase "Thank God for this woman," meaning his wife Cassidy. The more years go by in their marriage, the closer they get and he gets increasingly grateful to have her in his life. This song was included on Bentley's 2016 album The Mountain.

