Song Premiere: Husband and Wife Duo The Springs Tell Their Love Story on 'I'm Gonna Love You'

Husband and wife duo The Springs (Holly Helms and Stewart Halcomb) chronicle their relationship on the bubbly "I'm Gonna Love You."

The Alabama-native singer-songwriters first met at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, leading to a partnership both onstage and off. "I'm Gonna Love You" tells their real life love story, right down to meeting in Music City at the songwriter haven.

"Just like the second verse of 'I'm Gonna Love You', the night we met at The Bluebird Cafe, Holly was there with another guy and the next time we were both there, we were together. I think we even had fries just like the song talks about, too" Stewart Holcomb tells Wide Open Country. "I got the idea from a buddy of mine whose wife was pregnant. He had never been a dad before, and he said, 'Boy or girl -- I know we are going to love them.' I instantly put it in my phone.... You have got to be careful what you say around songwriters, we are always looking for ideas."

Holly Helms says the song captures how the couple approaches their relationship.

"One thing our parents always taught us was that marriage isn't easy, and it's 'for better or for worse.' There are definitely times when it's tough, but this song is exactly how we feel. 'I'm Gonna Love You' is 100% about us," Holly Helms tells Wide Open Country. " Stewart is such a romantic...so the first verse (which he sings) is totally him. He tells me all the time, 'I knew one day I would meet you, but I didn't know when or where it would happen.'"

Listen to "I'm Gonna Love You" below.

