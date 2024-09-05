Son Reunites With Biological Father During Army Bootcamp

Brayden Sumare located his dad, William Reeves, while Brayden was in Army boot camp. It's always truly heartwarming when a parent and a child are back together again after a long interlude. Maybe the reasons for their separation were beyond their control. When they do find each other at last, bring out the hankies because there are usually tears aplenty all around.

This is one of those stories. It's like something straight out of a masterful Hollywood tearjerker. Have a few tissues handy when you read this!

Brayden Sumare Was In Army Training This Summer

He Got The Surprise Of His Life There

Brayden, who is 18 years old, was at Fort Leonard Wood of the U.S. Army for training. Per People, "On his first night, Sumare noticed a striking similarity to his bay leader, an older trainee whom everybody called 'Pops.'" Cue the violins!

The young man remembers exactly what took place next. "The next day, I was laying down in my bunk as the bay leader was walking around getting all the new people's names for the roster. When he got to me, he asked my last name, and I said 'Sumare.' And then he asked, 'Brayden Hunter Sumare?'"

The man called "Pops" turned out to be none other than Sumare's biological dad, William Reeves. That must have been a stunning yet thrilling moment for both father and son.

Brayden Sumare And William Reeves Had Met Once Before, Long Ago

The Pair Had Actually Met Four Years Prior

Brayden Sumare said that his dad did not look the same as he had previously. "When I met him, he had long hair and a full beard. When I saw him at reception, he had a buzzed haircut and was cleanly shaven."

Sumare could hardly wait to relate the good news with his mom. She was utterly amazed. "I was so very shocked. It is the craziest thing ever," Amanda Sumare said.

William Reeves Describes Why He And His Son Brayden Sumare Were Separated

Amanda Had An Unplanned Pregnancy

William Reeves said, "We did a DNA test when he was born, and he was mine. Our lives had gone in different directions and Brayden's mother was living in Wyoming, engaged to the man who eventually became Brayden's adopted father. I supported him financially but decided I didn't want to be too involved and upset Brayden's solid family unit."

Today, the two men do bear a striking resemblance!

It's great that these guys found each other. Good luck to you both!