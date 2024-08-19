Someone Put A Tracking Device On A Soap Opera Star's Car

One of the stars of Days of our Lives made a horrifying discovery. Per TMZ, the soap opera/social media dynamo, Jessica Serfaty, found a hidden Apple AirTag on her car. According to TMZ's sources, Serfaty was relaxing in Malibu. Suddenly, her phone pinged her, notifying her of the AirTag in her Range Rover.

Reportedly, Serfaty was "immediately concerned," knowing she hadn't put the device there nor seen one. She was worried someone stashed it in her car to keep tabs on her. The police soon showed up and searched the vehicle. However, they couldn't find the AirTag. Police logged a report for "unauthorized use of an electronic device."

Detectives are reportedly looking into the matter, using Serfaty's phone to try and track down the AirTag's user. At present, potential motives include stalking, burglary, or car theft. Serfaty has yet to acknowledge anything related to the AirTag, focusing on her present adventures in Spain.

Per Us Weekly, last month, Serfaty put out a concerning series of abuse allegations against her husband, Leonardo Del Vecchio. However, Serfaty quickly retracted her comments and issued an apology.

"Leo and I apologize for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday's story. Sometimes a family can have their own arguments and these should never be made public," Serfaty clarified in an Instagram Story. "We ask that people respect our privacy at this time. I would never stay with an abusive man and which Leonardo Del Vecchio is not. I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth. [Serfaty takes] back my words on a guy that will always be my companion, step father and family person to me."

