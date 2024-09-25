Someone Keeps Stealing The Dairy Queen Sign In Texas Town

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on Dairy Queen? Whoever thought stealing a Dairy Queen sign was a good idea either loves their milkshakes or is just obsessed with oversized pieces of merchandise. The Mineola Police Department - Mineola, Texas - has once again reported their local Dairy Queen as the victim of a sign robbery.

What appeared to be an isolated and curious event has now become a pattern. The very same sign was stolen in 2022 during a remodel of the building. That time, the sign was returned afterward, but the sign appears to be lost for good this time.

Originally reported stolen on August 14, 2024, the sign has been missing ever since someone took it from the side of the building where it was mounted.

While Mineola police are waiting for someone to contact them regarding the whereabouts of the Dairy Queen sign, some users have reacted in various ways.

One user said: "Wow, they really must roll up the sidewalks at night in Mineola!!" Another user said: "I mean there is literally nothing else to do in that town."

Quite A Week For Dairy Queen

Other than a missing sign, several Dairy Queen locations have had major events in the last few days. Some have things going for them and are excited. For some, however, things aren't going as good as just having a stolen sign.

On the positive side of things, the south Reno Dairy Qyeeb Grill & Chill location will open on October 1. The first 100 customers to purchase a DQ cake will get to enjoy a free weekly Stackburger for a year. Not too shabby.

But, if you want to eat at a Dairy Queen with your family and loved ones, then perhaps you should avoid their Vancouver Island location. The Canadian DQ located in Courtenay, British Columbia received a public health notice recently. The reason? For potentially exposing their clients to hepatitis A. Customers should receive free hepatitis A vaccines as a preventive measure.

Finally, you should be careful about visiting the Vermillion Street Dairy Queen in Illinois too. This DQ location was the victim of an armed robber. A man, allegedly, pulled out a gun and then took their money after entering the restaurant. Local police are still looking for the suspect.