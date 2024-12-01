Someone Called A Bomb Threat On Arnold Schwarzenegger On Thanksgiving

It's been reported that someone called a bomb threat on Arnold Schwarzenegger's home on Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, there was no bomb on the premises so everyone is okay. This means that someone thought it would be amusing to disrupt the actor's celebrations by forcing police to storm his L.A.-area home.

According to TMZ's own law enforcement sources, police responded to a tip that a bomb had been placed in Schwarzenegger's mailbox. They responded in full force, disrupting his workout and Thanksgiving plans.

It's unknown what time of day the bomb threat was called, although we do know that the star wasn't actually home at the time. Apparently, he was at the gym (which is essentially a second home for him). Sources close to the targeted actor also told the outlet that they're grateful police responded.

When at the scene, officers spoke to Schwarzenegger's security team. They attested that it is "virtually impossible" for someone to plant a bomb in his home. There is 24/7 security and video surveillance, meaning any perpetrator would get caught long before threatening anyone's life.

False Bomb Threat Called Yet Again To Prominent Figure

I'm sure Arnold Schwarzenegger was thankful that no bomb was actually placed in his mailbox.

Police are treating the false call as a swatting, although no arrests have been made yet. The call was made for someone's amusement, although it's unclear what amusement can be derived from wasting police resources and scaring other people.

It's not only the Terminator who's received bomb threats lately, however.

Several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in false bomb threats, including Matt Gaetz. The Trump-Vance transition team announced the threats.

All of the threats were false alarms, but it has spurned a lot of reactions and outrage online.

Calling in false threats and swattings is often performed by pranksters or those wishing fear and threats upon the targets. It's unclear to what capacity the bomb threat was called upon the Predator actor.

At least he, his family, and staff, are safe and sound and got to enjoy Thanksgiving.