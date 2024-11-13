Someone Broke Into Travis Kelce's And Patrick Mahomes's Homes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes often make headlines for their incredible athletic abilities. However now they are breaking headlines for a much more daunting reason. Both of the star athletes's homes were burglarized within the span of 48 hours. While it is unclear why the burglars broke into the homes of both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, it is clear what they took and this may not have been a coincidence.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Buglers Broke Into Homes Of Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes

Shutterstock Photo GBJSTOCK

Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have mansions in Kansas City. Last month before their game against the New Orleans Saints, tragedy struck both homes. Burglars broke into both homes and made headlines across the papers.

Page Six reports that a bodyguard at Mahomes' estate reported the incident. It is currently unknown what, if anything, was taken from the star quarterback's home. Patrick Mahomes had not been home during the time. Rather, he was out with Travis Kelce, celebrating Kelce's 35th birthday.

It is ironic that he was out with Travis Kelce because less than 48 hours later, it was Travis Kelce who had his home broken into. The buglers invaded his home shortly after kickoff during their big game against the Saints. However unlike with Mahomes, it is known what went missing from Kelce's home.

The buglers were able to sneak off with $20,000 in cash. Additionally, they damaged his back door. It would seem that the two crimes are related. The two men are on the same team, live near one another, and were burglarized within 48 hours of one another. Furthermore, sources admit that they believe these crimes are connected to other crimes in the area.

What Now?

Currently the FBI is looking into the matter. Page Six shares that the FBI is working with "Cass County Sheriff's Office to investigate the robbery at the Mahome's estate, and the Leawood Police Department for Kecle's mansion." The FBI believes that the individuals who broke into the two star players homes "might be connected to an organized crime group that extends beyond Missouri."