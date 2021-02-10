A Houston, Texas softball team's gotten a lot of attention for the cover songs it has been sharing on social media app TikTok. More eyes discovered the team's country music-heavy repertoire after a recent singalong to Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon" gained nearly 3 million views in just two days.

Teammates sing "Neon Moon" karaoke-style with bats as air guitar props. The two-part video is appealing for at least two reasons: It reminds us of the fun that's had when friends get together for a common cause, and it's silly in the best way.

Ronnie Dunn wrote "Neon Moon," which became his and duet partner Kix Brooks' third straight No. 1 single off debut album Brand New Man. The album's other decade-defining singles were its title track plus "My Next Broken Heart" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The softball team's past videos include renditions of Kane Brown's "Heaven," Old Dominion's "One Man Band," Billy Currington's "Must Be Doing Something Right" and a take on Chris Young's "You" that inspired the singer to sign up for TikTok.

Comments on one of the two "Neon Moon" videos include a complement from Major League Baseball and a request from one of Brooks & Dunn's '90s country peers.

"How do I get y'all to sing my songs!," asked Clay Walker. "Y'all are having such a good time, get me an invite!"

Other commenters asked for tributes to Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and other current stars.

It's doubtful that anyone in Nashville or any of Texas' country music hotbeds wouldn't get a kick out of seeing one of their recent hits or older classics used for team bonding purposes.

The videos' success comes fresh off a Super Bowl that introduced the masses to everything from Dolly Parton's "5 to 9" to Brandi Carlile's reimagining of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."