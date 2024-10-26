Social Media Shows Love to Reba After Huge 'Happy's Place' Debut

Sitcoms can feel like a relic of the past sometimes. Some people have Friends and Cheers, meanwhile I adore Martin and Seinfeld. However, it's a format that doesn't hold quite the same weight that it used to in the past. Nowadays, it's a lot of dramas that borderline act like films in their own right. Hour long sagas release on a weekly basis or on a sudden streaming basis. The tight thirty minute sitcom window barely lasts anymore. Still, Reba McEntire seems to keep the feeling alive. The pilot for her new show Happy's Place brings in the viewers and the praise.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Deadline reports some pretty hefty numbers for the debut pilot of Reba's new sitcom Happy's Place. They state via NBCUniversal that the show rakes in ten million cross-platform viewers. In a live setting, the show improves their 8-8:30pm slot by 90% in terms of viewership. Moreover, the streaming side of things shows that Reba is a big time draw. Currently, Happy's Place stands as the best comedy launch on Peacock.

Twitter Loves The Reba Sitcom Comeback on NBC

I know it's just some cold hard numbers that demonstrate the love for Happy's Place. But it's not just quiet acceptance or number manipulation that suggest thie show has legs. People are flocking to social media to voice their love for the new NBC sitcom. Take one X user that loved last night's episode and Reba's performance on it. "Reba came CORRECT in that little monologue. She thrives in the sitcom world. She has an honesty that translates so well," they say.

Conversely, one person holds a little more nostalgia for the original sitcom versus this new iteration. They're still holding out hope for an upswing though. "I'll give it one more episode but I think they should've stuck with the Reba reboot," they shrug.