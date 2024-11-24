Soccer Fan Brings Grandfather's Skull To Cup Final

Soccer in South America is incredibly important for many families , although one man has taking things up a notch when he brought his grandfather's skull with him to a game.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On Saturday, Racing Club Avellaneda played in the Copa Sudamericana final against Cruzeiro. In the Argentinian and Brazilian game, a Racing Club fan brought along a skull with him.

Fox Sports Mexico managed to have a chat with the fan and his friend, who explained the situation. The fan, unnamed, explained, "It's my grandfather Valentin Aguilera, a die-hard Racing fan."

"Racing is my love and he is my love too, my grandfather."

The fan then explained that he takes the skull everywhere with him. I'm unsure what everyone else has to say about a man with a skull walking around everywhere, but it seems harmless enough.

What makes this story even better is that the Argentinian team. Racing Club, won the match and won the cup. I'm sure his grandfather wouldn't have wanted to miss out on that game.

This May Not Be The First Time The Skull Has Hit The News

The Daily Mail pointed out that there have been other news clippings featuring what may be this skull.

Back in 2019, a couple of news outlets reported a fan bringing a skull to an important Racing Club soccer game.

Funnily enough, the skull in question in 2019 belonged to a man also called Valentin Aguilera, and the man who dug him up was called Gabriel Aranda. He bears a heavy resemblance to the man who recently celebrated with the skull of his grandfather.

Everything points to these men being the same man, which means the skull has likely been seeing Racing Club games and history at least five years, now. Aranda apparently explained to TNT Sports that he takes the skull out of his tomb every game for good luck, so it's likely even longer.

It does seem to be working, so I wouldn't stop bringing the skull to important sporting events any time soon if I were Aranda.