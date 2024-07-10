Soap Star Susan Lucci Turned Down 'Golden Bachelorette,' Says She'll Never Date Again After Husband's Death

Soap opera star Susan Lucci, star of All My Children, is getting honest about her husband's death. She said she turned down Golden Bachelorette because she'll never date again.

"I know everybody's different, I can't imagine it, you know?" Lucci told "Entertainment Tonight." "Never say never, but I just can't imagine."

Her husband Helmut Huber died in March 2022 at 84. The two were married for over 50 years and have two children — Liza and Andreas. It's been difficult since he passed.

She said, "It is different for everyone and, you know, part of it is a choice to get up off the floor and put one foot in front of the other. I mean, it is better to go ahead with your life," she added. "The other thing is that I know that this life is a gift, it's meant to be a gift from God, and I'm never gonna thumb my nose at that. I'm grateful. And I'm very grateful to have the love and have [had] Helmut in my life."

She still remembers all the good times they had.

Susan Lucci On Husband's Death

"He always made me laugh, and he was always there for me — he was a rock and very secure," Lucci said. "[He was] very funny, very sure of himself in a good way and very take charge, which you wanted him to be."

She said that she and Lucci were inseparable. They spent all of their lives together.

"I got really lucky because I married somebody who is smart and handsome, and he's very confident, and he has a great sense of humor," she said in 2020. "And, fortunately, he's not only been supportive, which is a lovely word. He's been with me, really with me hands-on and right there. He's really been a rock, and I got lucky because how could I know all that going in? I was 22."

So it was a no-brainer to turn down The Golden Bachelorette. She already found her love story, and it wasn't on TV. "I believe that they contacted my publicist. And it wasn't for me," Lucci told People magazine in May. "I watched 'The Golden Bachelor.' I really enjoyed watching 'The Golden Bachelor.' This is a new addiction for me."

However, she said she is a fan of the show. She just prefers to watch it. "It wasn't for me, but I do love watching. I'm a fan. I love watching."