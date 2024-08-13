Soap Opera Star Scares Fans After Having An Household Accident: "Thought You Got In A Fight"

Soap opera star Kristen Storms recently scared fans. She had a household accident but not the kind that you would think. Storms' photo made fans do a double-take.

At first glance, Storms looked like she got in a nasty bar fight or suffered a car accident. The soap opera star appeared to have blood caked on the side of her head. However, upon closer inspection, that blood is actually a black powder. It's coffee to be exact. The General Hospital star had a bit of fun at fans' expense, sharing the image on social media.

However, she did experience a household accident. But for Storms it ended up being more of a funny story than a tragic outcome. The soap opera star shared her funny coffee moment.

"One of those 'funny story, but not funny when I need coffee' moments," she wrote.

"I've opened several canisters of @illy_coffee tins and never have the grounds exploded out of that cute metal container. ::sigh:: There is a first time for everything," Storms continued. "I can say with certainty that I prefer my coffee brewed in hot water (or over ice)...straight from the container doesn't taste that good.

Soap Opera Fans Respond

"In their defense, there is a warning on the lid. It's written in several languages," she added in parentheses at the end of her caption. Storms has starred on the soap opera General Hospital since 2005. She plays Maxie Jones.

Following the mishap, several fans reacted to the image of the soap opera star. Many assumed as I did at first glance that the actor was injured. So they were relieved that she wasn't.

One wrote, "Girl thought you got in a fight.didnt reliase you got in fight with a coffee can." Another wrote, "I thought you were made up for a fight scene on GH! Naughty coffee!"

One person wrote, "D—n, that coffee is strong. Maybe too strong." Another wrote, "Oh my goodness, I never knew that could happen! Hope you're ok!" Yet another could relate to Storms' pain. They wrote, "A bottle of bbq sauce exploded on me last week when I opened it. Glad I had a different brand also or dinner would have been ruined."