So You Want To Buy Your Baby His Or Her First Cowboy Hat? Here's What To Keep In Mind

First off, yes, you're making the right choice. Everyone and everything looks better wearing a cowboy hat, and I'll stand by that. But, if you're looking to get your baby started early, there are a few things you need to bear in mind before buying the perfect cowboy hat.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Style, sun protection, and more style are the name of the game when it comes to baby's first Stetson. You need to make sure your kid looks great and feels great too.

Buying a Cowboy Hat For Baby

You wouldn't just buy the first hat you saw on the shelf for yourself. So, take these things into consideration when buying their new headgear.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Size and Weight

Babies have absolute pencil necks. Those big wobbly heads struggle to stay on their shoulders without the weight of a large hat. You need to make sure your little one isn't suffering under half a cow of leather or suede. When looking for the perfect cowboy hat for your baby, go for something a little more lightweight. Well, at least until they can support their own head.

I would recommend something made of lightweight grass, leaf, or fiber. Palm-leaf cowboy hats are beautiful and weigh very little. Or, if you want to go for something extra special, take a look at the sombrero vueltiao from the Carribean region of Colombia. They're hard-wearing, lightweight, and designed to be packed.

Babies Being Babies

Babies love to take stuff and launch it if possible, and hats are no exception. If you're looking to buy your first fancy cowboy hat for your lovely little baby, make it throw-proof. The best way to do this is with a little chin strap.

Image via H. Armstrong Roberts Getty Images

But, before you go buying any old hat with a chinstrap, make sure it is easily released. If your baby gets their cowboy hat off, you don't want the string becoming a strangling hazard. Keep an eye on the looseness and ease of untying.

Babies Heads Get Big

One thing babies do is grow and grow. They never seem to stop, and it's a real problem. This means that their head size is going to change rapidly over the next months and years. Whereas you can buy one cowboy hat, look after it, and continue wearing it for years, this isn't possible with a baby.

Buy your kid a hat with an adjustable elastic headband. This will mean that you can keep them wearing their hat for at least a year or two, maybe a few months.

That's A Good Looking Cowboy Hat, Baby

Of course, all the previous points are very important, but if your baby doesn't look extra cool in their new cowboy hat, then what's the point? Try out a few before you buy, and never settle for the first. If you really want to splash out, find yourself a hat maker and have one custom-made. I had one put together once, and the experience was exceptional.