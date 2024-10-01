Snoop Dogg Shared The Surprising Origin Behind His Name

Snoop Dogg, who will turn 53 on October 20, is one of those genuine originals who is always in style. He clearly had a blast at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and now he is a judge on the current season of The Voice. Snoop looks right at home beside fellow judges Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Buble. Everywhere he goes, he brings a real sense of fun and joy.

Aside from his flamboyant wardrobe, those are his true trademarks. And that is also part of the reason why Snoop has proven so sturdily popular for years. There is just no one else like him.

Did you ever wonder how Snoop Dogg got that name? The tale behind it is endearing. We would love to share it with you!

Snoop Dogg Has Modified His Name Slightly Over Time

He Talked About It A Long Time Ago On 'The Arsenio Hall Show' Sometime In The Early 1990s

Per American Songwriter, Snoop said in response to a question from Arsenio Hall about his stage name, "It comes from moms."

Amplifying that reply, he added, "My mama gave me that name. She used to call me Snoopy, I just put the Doggy Dogg in there to give it that added flavor so it could have a twist with it."

Hall wondered aloud why Snoop's mum referred to him like that. "I can't tell. Probably because I used to look like a dog," he retorted good-naturedly.

Snoop Dogg Also Discussed His Stage Name With TV Talk Show Co-Host Regis Philbin

This Time, He Told A Somewhat New Version Of How He Became Known That Way

Snoop reportedly said to Regis Philbin, ""When I was a kid in the '70s, I used to watch a show called Charlie Brown and there was a certain character on there that I used to love so much. My mother said I started to look like him 'cause I watched him so much. She named me Snoopy."

Now that is sweet!

You May Want To Know What His Real Name Is

He Is From Long Beach, California

Just in case you are curious, Snoop Dogg's actual name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., per Biography Now you are in the know!