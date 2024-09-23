Snoop Dogg Says Other 'The Voice' Coaches Are Blowing Smoke At Competition

When you entertain the likes of Snoop Dogg, can you expect anything less than a great time? Snoop is gearing up to make his debut on The Voice. If this early promo video showing Snoop off is any indication, we're in for a heck of a chaotic season!

The world will never be the same. Look, I'm an easy person to please. I'm also an advocate for chaos. Snoop was the perfect choice to bring in the necessary energy to the panel of judges! As is tradition, you know he had to throw the weed references in there. He's Snoop Dogg -- asking him to not do that is like asking the sun not to rise in the morning!

"Snoop Dogg is the man!!! He is a special person. He's a gift. He has a gift. He brings peace. [Snoop] brings happiness. He brings kindness. He's gentle. He is everything that society and social media needs right now and moving forward. [Snoop] is a role model. He is a leader. He is a good person," one Instagram user proclaims. Sheesh, man. I like Snoop quite a bit, but calm down. The best part? That's only half of the comment.

Snoop Dogg Is Ready For His Debut On 'The Voice'

"I adore him... have for so many years.... met him a few times and he's a gentleman, a kind soul. His mom certainly raised him right (god bless her). And he is a family man, a husband and father and grandfather. The talent he has is endless. I can't say enough about him..." That's the other half. ...Is this a PR plant? I understand loving a celebrity, but I can't help but imagine this person's room (or entire house) is covered with wall-to-wall Snoop Dogg posters. ...Might even have a shrine of him somewhere.

"Snoop is destined to be one of the greatest." That's all you have to say. Keep it under a paragraph and go about your day! But I accidentally found the president of the Dogg Disciples. You know what? As long as the person isn't stalking Snoop, it's all good. So often we hear stories of weirdos doing unnecessary stuff publicly, so let people be weird in the privacy of their own homes.