'The Voice' Coach Reveals X-Rated Reason He Hates Skinny Jeans

Think about Snoop Dogg's highly unusual fashion choices. They are typically as flamboyant as he is. He is truly an original in every sense of the word, which is why he'll be such a great coach on The Voice.

The popular singing competition show just began its brand new season. Snoop's coaching colleagues are Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Buble. Quite a distinguished panel of experts!

But what about Snoop's sartorial snubs? One item of everyday apparel that Snoop definitely does not go for is skinny jeans. He has a reason for his dislike of them. An interesting reason.

Let's hear more about that!

Snoop Dogg Has Absolutely No Use For Skinny Jeans

You Won't Find A Pair Of The Troublesome Trousers In His Closet

He said per Unilad via People, "I'm skinny, so it's going to be a problem getting in and out of these (expletive). "There's a certain limit to the skinny, you know what I'm saying?"

He was adamant on the topic. Snoop even added, "We can't do that, because I can't have nobody helping me take my pants off like this, 'Pull it off for me.' We ain't doing that. We are not doing that."

His Colorful Offbeat Outfits Stole The Show At The Summer Olympics

He Always Stands Out In The Crowd

Snoop donned "full equestrian gear" for one event. He also seemed to like his oversized Olympic ring sunglasses. He had clothes adorned with our nation's Olympic athletes' faces.

Nobody does splashy garments like Snoop does them. They are a signature feature of his persona and fans love it.

Like Many Celebrities, Snoop Dogg Has A Fashion Stylist Who Works Closely With Him

She Is A Major Factor In Achieving His Signature Style

Snoop and his stylist, Talia Coles, are clearly on the same page. "We work together as a great team of ideas and she understands fashion, fabric, she understands my look, my style."

He added, ""If I was to do a shoot for Louis Vuitton or Gucci, I would have her go get with them so they wouldn't pull out something flamboyant that I definitely wouldn't wear because they like to be experimental in those ads."