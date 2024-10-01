Snoop Dogg Leading 'The Voice' Coaches In Prayer Has Viewers Praising Rapper

Ah, S-N-Double O-P D-O-Double G. You can't get much better than Snoop Dogg. On The Voice, Snoop has easily been the talk of the season so far. He led his fellow coaches in a small prayer, he's infinitely funny, and you can tell he's having the time of his life. It's the perfect formula. But you don't have to take my word for it. Visuals speak louder than words!

Look at the crowd getting excited. It's not easy to command a room, but Snoop does it so effortlessly! "Snoop's presence on the show makes a huge difference. I plan on staying tuned in until the end of this season," one impassioned Instagram user stated. See? The Voice started receiving accusations of being stale prior to this season. Now? Nobody's complaining -- only enjoying the electric energy!

"Snoop on The Voice I will be tuning in every episode. All the judges especially Reba loves Snoop's energy and sense of humor." I feel silly for ever having doubted the judge's panel when it was announced that Snoop and Michael Bublé would be joining. That's what happens when you doubt Snoop. He does, indeed, have that Dogg in him. (I'm so sorry.)

Snoop Dogg Brings New Life To 'The Voice'

"Honestly I couldn't name a song you sing. but tonight on The Voice you brought me to tears and I can't tell you the last time I cried! When you used your save thing on the 61 year old lady I cried! I don't know much about you but I'm about to learn... MAD RESPECT!" ...Wait. Whoa.

What do you mean you can't name one Snoop Dogg song?! Am I losing it? Hello? Drop It Like It's Hot? Gin and Juice? Don't you ever disrespect Snoop like that again! ...Although, I'll admit that I feel like people mostly know Snoop from his vibes rather than his music at this point. Oh, and Martha Stewart. Can't mention Snoop without mentioning Stewart.

"Idgaf what anyone says, you are the best thing that happened to the voice and they have to be up 20% on viewers." Facts. Really, that's all there is to it!