Snoop Dogg Hired A Person To Make Sure His Guests Don't Get Too High When They Smoke

Getting high with Snoop Dogg would be a dream on any stoner's bucket list, but keeping up with the blunt rolling legend is not a task for the uninitiated. So, when Snoop Dogg smokes out his guests, he keeps a staff member nearby to keep things steady.

Getting too high is a hell of a trip, and it certainly doesn't bode well for a talk show. Going nonverbal is usually a clear sign someone has had a little bit too much weed. Sure, it might be nice to melt into a sofa and disappear into the realms of your mind, but if you're supposed to be entertaining and answering questions, you might wanna be a little more present.

According to Andy Cohen, Snoop Dogg employs a guy to keep watch over guests to ensure they're not too high. He waits quietly on the sidelines and puts out a reassuring hand to suggest guests take a little break. It takes a real champ to smoke with the best.

Smoking With Snoop Dog Is Sure to Get You Too High

Snoop Dogg is famous for smoking an extraordinary amount of weed, but never seeming too high. He has trained his body, like a true athlete, to constantly consume vast amounts of cannabis. There are few who could keep up with the blunt-rolling, hip-hopping, weed champion.

It's always funny to watch his guests light up with the king and try to conduct an interview. Cannabis has a wonderful way of leveling a playing field, and bringing people down to earth. I think it is the perfect accompaniment to any interview.

It would be nice to see some of the more uptight people out there let their defenses down by getting too high with Snoop Dogg. They can rest assured they're in good hands too with the 'weed referee' ensuring that you don't overstep the mark.

Recently Snoop Dogg came out and claimed that he was going to quit smoking weed. But, as it turns out, it was all just a big marketing ploy for a fire pit. The Solo Stove campaign had the world reeling, as one of the most famous weed advocates claimed he was stepping back from getting too high.

The advertising effort was not particularly successful, and way out there. The campaign must have cost a small fortune and was more confusing than effective or enticing. I don't think anyone who saw that and marveled at Snoop Dogg's change to a lifelong habit went out and bought a firepit afterward.