Snoop Dogg Hilariously Offers Contestant A Themed Towel On 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg has been one of the best things to happen to The Voice in quite some time! Snoop has made his mark on the show already, injecting new life into a familiar formula. His latest memorable trick was offering a Blind Audition contestant a Snoop-themed towel, which is actually more stylish than you would probably think!

"Snoop is a vibe! I haven't watched this show in a long time and now I have to move in!" one Instagram user said. How can you deny him? Honestly, it'll be hard for me to accept Snoop leaving after this season. ...Perhaps he'll become a mainstay on the show? With Reba maybe dancing with the idea of taking off, Snoop may be able to fill that gap!

"The way [at]snoopdogg is just out here doing random s--t, spreading love, and collecting experiences ... goals." It goes to show you: sometimes, all you have to be is your full, authentic self to win the day. Snoop has been unapologetically Snoop for most of his career. He fully deserves his vibes-based aura on The Voice after all this time!

'The Voice' Can't Handle Snoop Dogg's Insanity

"They say that one crazy person identifies with another. I imagine myself being Snoop Dogg's friend." ...For some reason, this comment made me a little sad. Uh oh, guess what I'm about to do? Talk about something completely off-topic! Parasocial relationships are unavoidable sometimes. Since we're talking about music, one of the songs I always think about when it comes to our "bonds" with celebrities is Eminem's "Stan."

How can we not "imprint" on the people who spoke to us through their art? There's no greater achievement than having a positive effect on people, I imagine! I just hope that some folks have an "infrastructure" in their lives to fall back on that isn't just their adoration for any one celebrity. On the celebrity side of that coin, I wonder what it's like to want to engage with an audience but never be able to break through a certain "emotional" wall because they have their own "idea" of you? Questions for those The Voice philosophers out there, I suppose.