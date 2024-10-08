Snoop Dogg Helped A South Carolina Flight Attendant Fulfill Her Bucket List On 'The Voice' In Emotional Moment

Snoop Dogg has only been on The Voice a couple of weeks, and he's already making people's dreams come true. The rapper recently helped a South Carolina flight attendant fulfill her bucket list by selecting her for his team.

Gail Bliss appeared on the show singing The SteelDrivers' "If It Hadn't Been for Love."

"It was so funny because I'm like, Snoop Dogg?" she told The Post And Courier. "I know nothing about the guy. ... (But) I'm the happiest girl in the world right now. I'm sitting here wearing my Snoop Dogg necklace, what he called his 'drip' — which I had no idea what a 'drip' was — but now I own one and it's just hilarious."'

Bliss created a six item bucket list after turning 60. She wanted to go to New Zealand, sail in the Bahamas, and attending a homecoming game at The Ohio State University. She also wanted to go audition on The Voice as well.

"If I don't do this now, when the heck am I going to do it?" she told producers during her audition. "You know, why not?"

Unfortunately, none of the coaches turned around despite vibing her performance. Snoop Dogg appeared torn. He appeared to want to turn around but ultimately didn't. "If nothing else, I want to inspire the older folks to keep dreaming, keep living, keep having fun," Bliss said. "That's where I'm coming from."

Snoop Dogg Saves Artist

Snoop Dogg decided to use his one Replay button to welcome Bliss to his team.

"The spirit of my mother is in me right now," Snoop Dogg said with emotion.

"When he started talking about the spirit of his Auntie Gail and his mother and talking about if he were to push the button, you can see my head and I'm thinking I didn't (make it)," Bliss said. "I'm like, 'What is he talking about?' and then when he hit his button and I realized I was actually still in this competition, saved by the unlikeliest choice in Snoop Dogg, I was ecstatic. I was jumping around like a hyena on steroids, I'm just so thrilled and happy laughing."

Bliss is happy to be a part of the team.

"I don't want to have any regrets," she said. "I always try to get things done before I'm too old and too rigidly that I can look back and say, 'Oh man, I should have done this or should have done that.' Snoop might be the most unlikely choice for me. But right now, he is my angel."