Snoop Dogg Has To Make His Most Difficult Decision So Far On 'The Voice'

Tuesday's episode of The Voice is a testament to Snoop Dogg's skills and judgment as a coach as two of his team's singers provide a brilliant performance in their battle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

DREION and Georgia Starnes battled it out to Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill's "Perfect Combination." Funnily enough, they themselves proved to be a perfect combination. Their voices were incredible together and they put on a show that blew me away.

Although I found Georgia Starnes to have been a decisive winner in the battle, I can see why it was a very tough call to make. I found Starnes to be more present and dominant, but in an effortless way that didn't come across as domineering. Her voice is simply brilliant, and I found DREION to be just a step behind when they're singing together.

The coaches showered the singers in praise, and Snoop was beside himself when choosing.

This "Perfect Combination" of DREION and Georgia Starnes is everything. Watch #TheVoice TONIGHT 9/8c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/JlfsCckzUd — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 29, 2024

Snoop Left With A Terrible Choice In The Voice

Reba kickstarted the feedback with a series of back-and-forth compliments that showed how conflicted she was. She finished her see-saw opinions with "I don't have a critique," and "you're on your own there, Snoop Dogg."

Gwen Stefani then came in with more focused opinions on the pair. She called DREION "literally one of the greatest singers [she's] ever heard." She also pointed how that Georgia has "many strengths." Stefani concluded her feedback by saying that she'd opt for DREION as a contestant on The Voice, but notes that Georgia is "going somewhere."

It's then Michael Bublé's turn to give his input. He gave both singers a glowing opinion, although did say "DREION, I want to be like you." He followed with a wonderful praise on Snoop's behalf, "What a beautiful testament to Snoop," and "he is everything, he does it all well."

"There is no losing here, both of you are incredible," Bublé finishes.

Then it was time for Snoop to give his opinions, "This is hard. I didn't think it would be this hard," he laughs. "I'm scared to pick the wrong one. There ain't no wrong one, they're both right."

"I'm so distraught right now," he says to Reba following a joke about entering a commercial break for more time.

He doesn't get his ad break, but the episode does end. Frustratingly, we'll need to tune in tonight to see how this battle shakes out.