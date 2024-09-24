Snoop Dogg Burst Into Tears Twice During 'The Voice' Premiere

Snoop Dogg is on The Voice, and he's getting emotional, man. The rapper ended up crying not once but twice during the premiere.

Both incidents didn't even involve Snoop, but he still got caught up in the moment of it all on The Voice. The first time Snoop Dogg started crying was after Ben Fagerstedt's performance. Fagerstedt was a Michael Bublé and sang "I've Got You Under My Skin."

However, no one turned their chairs for him. But he did get a moment to share with the singer. Michael hopped on stage to duet Ben's audition song with him. The moving performance led Snoop Dogg to wipe away tears. The rapper was thrilled by the gesture.

"That's what this show is about, to make these people better at what they do, whether they make it to the show or not," he says about Michael's moment with Ben. "That's our job as coaches."

Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional For A Second Time

It wasn't the only that Snoop Dogg got emotional during the show. Later, the rapper got teary-eyed when Reba McEntire used the Coach Replay button. The Coach Replay button allows a coach to reevaluate a contestant after their performance is over. Essentially, it's a way for the coach to undo not turning for a contestant. It can only be used once.

Kendall Eugene put on a rendition of Morgan Wallen's "Don't Think Jesus." But no one turned for the singer. McEntire regretted not turning for the performance. She decides to use her Replay button on Eugene. The move makes the singer break down in tears.

The move sways Snoop Dogg who bursted out in tears. He wiped away a couple of tears during the moment. He also encouraged McEntire to go give the man a hug.

"When I see a man cry, it makes me cry," he tells his fellow coaches. Snoop Dogg is in touch with his emotions. The rapper is also clearly having a good time on the show. He takes the idea of mentoring singer seriously. Fans are also loving him on the show as well.