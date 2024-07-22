Saturday Night Live viewers are calling for the iconic comedian's return following the news Kamala Harris may be the Democratic candidate for president. Previously, Maya Rudolph lampooned Harris on the show.

Now, they want Ruldoph to reprise her role as the vice president. The comedian first portrayed Harris during the 2020 election. She played her for an impeachment town hall sketch. Ruldoph as Harris introduced herself as "America's cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a 'Funt.'"

She returned later for a cold opening after Harris dropped out. Her guest appearances earned her an Emmy. Now, on social media, people are begging for Rudolph's return. One wrote, "Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule." They included a photo of Rudolph as Harris wearing sunglasses.

"Maya Rudolph checking her email right now," someone else also joked alongside a GIF. Another shared a video of Harris dancing with school children. They captioned the video, "Maya Rudolph walking into the SNL writers' room today knowing they're gonna get her several more guest actress Emmy wins." Kamala Harris Accepts Endorsement