Saturday Night Live viewers are calling for the iconic comedian's return following the news Kamala Harris may be the Democratic candidate for president. Previously, Maya Rudolph lampooned Harris on the show.
Now, they want Ruldoph to reprise her role as the vice president. The comedian first portrayed Harris during the 2020 election. She played her for an impeachment town hall sketch. Ruldoph as Harris introduced herself as "America's cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a 'Funt.'"
She returned later for a cold opening after Harris dropped out. Her guest appearances earned her an Emmy. Now, on social media, people are begging for Rudolph's return. One wrote, "Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule." They included a photo of Rudolph as Harris wearing sunglasses.
"Maya Rudolph checking her email right now," someone else also joked alongside a GIF. Another shared a video of Harris dancing with school children. They captioned the video, "Maya Rudolph walking into the SNL writers' room today knowing they're gonna get her several more guest actress Emmy wins."
Kamala Harris Accepts Endorsement
"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office," Harris said.
She also continued, "It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people."