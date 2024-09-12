Small Town Is Secretly The Toe-Wrestling Capital Of The World

Don't give me that look. Come on, it'll be fun! (Y'all are lucky I'm feeling generous because I could've just went full feet for the above image.) Let's talk about Ashbourne, Derbyshire. The region is known for one speciality: being the perfect venue for toe-wrestling! Every year, people from around the world converge to hold the honor of becoming a toe-wrasslin' champion!

Lisa Shenton -- or "Twinkletoes," if she were to go by her wrestling alias -- told The Independent about the high-octane sport in which she's a six-time champion. "It's the 14th year I've competed," Shenton said. "I'm currently the six-time world champion, and I plan on making that seven today."

But let's take a step back. "What the heck is toe-wrestling?" I hear you ask. The Independent had a poignant summation of the rules and objective, actually! Here's how it works! "The goal of toe wrestling is to push your opponent's foot onto a horizontal board using only your big toe, which is interlocked with the big toe of your competitor. You both begin with your right foot, and once one of you has scored a point, you both go at it again with your left," the outlet explains.

The Toe-Wrestling Capital Of The World Takes No Prisoners

Shenton successfully defended her title, in case you were curious. She had to beat 27 other sets of toes to come out on top! There are different divisions, as well! Ben Woodroffe, known as "Toe-tal Destruction," is a three-time champion in the men's division! "This sport has what it takes to be in the Olympics," Woodroffe proclaims.

"We need to recruit enough people from different countries to get toe wrestling the worldwide recognition it deserves. I have no doubt that toe wrestling stands a chance if breakdancing does." I mean, the man's got a point! Breakdancing was a major talking point at this year's Olympics. What would make "toe-wrestling" so strange of a choice to join the games?

I hear you laughing, and I don't appreciate it. See, this is the problem -- nobody's open anymore. We're so quick to judge! ...That being said, toe-wrestling would be wild to watch on a national stage.