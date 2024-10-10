Small Plane Crashes Injuring Three While Trying To Evacuate For Hurricane Milton

In an attempt to escape Hurricane Milton, three Floridians and their dog try to escape Florida through a small Cherokee plane on the 8th of October. However, it crashes into the ocean immediately after take off.

All passengers, three adults and a dog, were injured in the landing. A police officer in a nearby private boat managed to get to the passengers and save them before any further damage could be sustained.

The passengers remain unidentified, and nothing else is known about their position other than that they're safe. Although the same can't be said for the plane.

Small Plane Crashes After Take Off Escaping Hurricane Milton

The three Floridians and their dog attempted to fly from the Albert Whitted Airport in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, at 10:50am, the engines failed right after take off. This plummeted the aircraft into the bay, where it submerged fully. Only 300 yards away from St. Pete Pier.

Thankfully, all four passengers were able to make it out of the crashed aircraft. In a video recording of the aftermath, they can be seen floating on what looks like a small lifeboat. They are swiftly joined by a boat with a St. Petersburg Police Department officer, who hauled all of them to safety.

The passengers are around 25 to 40 years old, although nothing else has been revealed of their identities.

After being brought to land, the passengers were taken to Demens Landing. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue firefighters then began treatment. They were brought to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. It's safe to assume they'll make full recoveries from whatever injuries they sustained.

It's heartbreaking to know their evacuation plan was dashed so harshly. I can only pray for their safety as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida. Whether they managed to make it out before the hurricane hit, or whether they had to hunker down or find shelter is unknown.

As the hurricane hits Florida now, our only concern should be keeping them in our minds and helping out wherever we can.