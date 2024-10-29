Sleeping 5-Year-Old Dies In Drive-By Shooting As Mom Is Helpless To Watch

In a tragic accident, a 5-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet and killed during a shooting in Winston Hills, Ohio. The shot was intended for someone else, as a drive-by shooting took place, but as the bullet penetrated the house, the sleeping boy was hit, barely missing his brother.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The driveby shooting peppered the front of their house, leaving multiple bullet holes throughout the front of the home. Bullets whistled through the rooms, leaving devastation and a fatal wound. The mother, Terrie Fahey, was called by her partner, who had found her son bleeding out.

The boy, Artagist Stanford III, was rushed to the hospital, where his mother happens to work. Here, he was treated, with multiple surgeries. However, two days later he lost the battle for his life and died of his gunshot wounds. His distraught mother had a lot to say about the unjust tragedy.

Mother Speaks Out On Shooting of Her 5-Year-Old Son

His mother, Terrie Fahey, who works at the local hospital, is no doubt no stranger to shootings. They are increasingly common in Columbus, with 148 homicides in 2023. She spoke out to Fox19 about the dreadful incident. "I don't know who you were looking for," she told the cameras after the shooting, "but you killed an innocent 5-year-old who meant a lot to everybody."

The mother is understandably distraught after the unfair and unjust death of her child. She had a heartfelt message for the killer. "I would tell him or her they are very sick in the head and I don't care what else happens to you or what happens to you in the long run because you killed my innocent baby that meant the most to me, and now his relatives have to survive without him." She and her family will mourn the loss of their 5-year-old son due to a mindless shooting for the rest of their lives.

The mother is very grateful her younger son didn't also take a stray bullet. According to reports, the shooting narrowly avoided hitting him as he slept beside his brother. Terrie Fahey has started a GoFundMe page. This will pay for the 5-year-old funeral and help the family.