The Chicks Expose a Cheater With 'Sleep At Night' Music Video

The Chicks' "Sleep at Night," a standout song and music video from the album Gaslighter, confronts personal trauma in a way that makes for a broadly relatable song. Like title track "Gaslighter" and possible answer to its biggest mystery "Tights on My Boat," it's no stretch to think that Natalie Maines is taking down ex-husband Adrian Pasdar on a new album he tried to halt due to a confidentiality clause in the couple's prenuptial agreement.

The Chicks (Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) co-wrote "Sleep at Night" with Gwen Stefani and Justin Bieber collaborator Justin Tranter and Gaslighter co-producer Teddy Geiger.

Stylistic choices on "March March" and other tracks and the decision to work with pop tastemaker Jack Antonoff will be picked apart ad nauseam despite one hard to deny truth: Writing songs about specific topics, from ugly divorces to the murder of George Floyd and other African-Americans by the police, in a universally relatable way is as country as it gets. Furthermore, the honesty and courage on display in each of these songs better resembles Johnny Cash's bolder material ("San Quentin," "The Ballad of Ira Hayes," "What is Truth") than anything that'll actually get sustained country airplay spins.

As for country radio (or any other country music-focused media outlet), the artists formerly known as The Dixie Chicks aren't worried about impressing a business that once left the trio high and dry due to political differences.

"It's like going back to your abuser," Maines told The Washington Post's Emily Yahr. "Or doing something a second time and hoping for a different outcome or result."

The decision to drop "Dixie" from the group's name has also been covered in recent interviews. With all due respect to The Chicks' new moniker, an even better name was considered.

"Recently, the one I leaned toward the most if we didn't go with the Chicks, or couldn't go with the Chicks legally, was gonna be MEN," Maines told Vulture. "It's our initials: Martie, Emily, Natalie. I liked that we would go from Chicks to MEN."

"Sleep at Night" Lyrics

Not that you asked

But I'm getting past everything

Everything

I'm doing okay

Just glad it's not yesterday

Huh

My husband's girlfriend's husband just called me up

How messed up is that?

It's so insane that I have to laugh

But then I think about our two boys trying to become men

There's nothing funny about that

How do you sleep at night?

How do you tell those lies?

Lookin' me in the eye

Livin' a double life

Tell me, how do you sleep at night?

How do you sleep at night?

You're only as sick as your secrets

So I'm telling everything

Half of the shit

You won't believe

But I know it's not unique to me

Remember you brought her to our show at the Hollywood Bowl

She said, "I love you, I'm such a fan"

I joked that you can love me as long as long as you don't love my man

There's nothin' funny about that

How do you sleep at night?

How do you tell those lies?

Lookin' me in the eye

Livin' a double life

Tell me, how do you sleep at night?

How do you sleep at night?

So caught up in your story

You don't care what you're ruining

So caught up in your story

But you don't care

How do you sleep at night?

How do you tell those lies?

Lookin' me in the eye

Livin' a double life

Tell me, how do you sleep at night?

How do you sleep at night?

How do you tell those lies?

How do you tell those lies?

Lookin' me in the eye

Livin' a double life

Tell me, how do you sleep at night?

How do you sleep at night?