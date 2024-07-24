Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Mom Breaks Silence About Her Death

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight passed away earlier this month at the age of 25. Now, her mom is speaking out about her untimely passing.

Commenting on her daughter's cryptic Instagram post, published after her passing, Knight's mother Meegan Hodges broke her silence. She wrote, "MY BABY GIRL ??? I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY." Hodges had Knight with her ex Mark Knight. She then rekindled her romance with Slash in 2015.

Following Knight's death, a post surfaced on her Instagram. Th message is both sad and cryptic, featuring a photo of Knight staring off. The caption talked about missed opportunites.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry," the message read.

It continued, "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu."

The Instagram post drew plenty of comments with some questioning its origin. "A sad note scheduled just hours before death, doesn't that feel suspicious," one person wrote.

"I can't believe you can schedule a post. This has to be so shocking and hard for her loved ones. I'm so sorry to all who adored her. This sucks," another user said.

Lucy-Bleu Knight Dies

A third person commented, "Really sad to read this even for someone that didn't know her. Got a feeling reading these comments she was harder on herself than she needed to be and well loved."

Following her passing, Slash took to social media to confirm her death.

Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024," the legendary guitarist announced.

He called his stepdaughter "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." After the news of her passing, Slash ended up canceling several shows to grieve.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase," the musician shared over the weekend.

"We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," Slash concluded.