Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight Dies At 25 — All Confirmed Details

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died. She was just 25-years-old. The Guns 'N Roses musician confirmed her death in a heartbreaking social media post.

The details around Lucy-Bleu Knight's death are few at the point. But what we do know is that she passed away on July 19. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine her cause of death. She passed away at a private residence. But we're not sure exactly where at this point.

Three hours after her death, Knight posted a selfie to social media. It appears that the post was scheduled, but we're not sure if Knight scheduled the post herself. "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry," she wrote.

She continued, "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

In the image, Knight stares away from the camera. Many questioned the nature of the post. "I can't believe you can schedule a post. This has to be so shocking and hard for her loved ones. I'm so sorry to all who adored her. This sucks," one person commented.

"Really sad to read this even for someone that didn't know her. Got a feeling reading these comments she was harder on herself than she needed to be and well loved," another user wrote.

Born in 1998, Lucy-Bleu Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight. She was also Slash's stepdaughter. He confirmed her passing.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024," the legendary guitarist announced.

He called Knight "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." Slash canceled several shows after learning of Knight's passing.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase," the musician shared over the weekend.

"We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," Slash concluded.