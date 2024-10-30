Skydiver Falls To Their Death After Both Parachutes Fail To Open

You wouldn't think you need a backup for your backup, but after a skydiver has two parachutes fail to open, it's clear you can't be too careful. In this tragic accident, an extreme sports enthusiast comes to a short shrift end due to faulty equipment.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Usually, a backup parachute will be enough to save your life when the first one opens. With due care and attention, they will both be packed properly and in perfect condition to halt the fall. However, in this rare case Carolina Muñoz, 40, became a statistical anomaly and failed to open both.

Carolina Muñoz was no stranger to skydiving. She had been jumping since 2013 and was a part of the Brazillian Skydiving Federation. She was an avid skydiver, and more than qualified to pack her own parachutes.

However, when she jumped for the last time in Boituva, in the southeastern state of São Paulo, video footage showed some serious complications. As her first parachute fails, she deploys her second. The skydiver goes into a spin as the parachutes struggle with the fall, but she appears to stabilize before hitting the ground.

It is likely that after her first parachute was cut free, the reserve became tangled, putting her into a spin. Properly packaged and packed skydiver parachutes should never do this. They are very well designed, and she was an experienced pro athlete.

She was quickly rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police Arent Ruling Out Foul Play With Skydivers Parachute

The likelihood of an experienced skydiver like Carolina's parachute failing to open not once but twice is an unusual situation. The police have not ruled out foul play and an investigation is underway. After the fatal accident, her skydiving equipment was seized as evidence.

Her social media platform has been overwhelmed by words of condolence. She is clearly a much-loved character, and well-known in the extreme sports scene. Friends of Carolina write, "Thank you for being in my life, for your support, your time, your kindness, the laughter, and those late-night study sessions. I adore you forever!"

A friend of Carolina told TVN that she was looking to hang up her skydiver parachutes for good after losing a number of friends. She was looking to do this slowly, ultimately retiring from the sport.