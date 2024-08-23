Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Recalled Because Of Undeclared Allergen Worry

There have been lots of serious health issues linked to food lately. If you are keeping track, there has been a scare involving deli items contaminated with listeria. And also some cucumbers apparently have salmonella. Here is another one for your list. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has been recalled in Australia due to an undeclared allergen (sesame).

This Is Reportedly Not A Contamination Issue

It's An Ingredient (Sesame) In Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey That Was Not Declared

Sometimes, an ingredient in a food product is not listed on its label. The omission can be harmful if someone with an allergy to that ingredient consumes the product.

Per popculture.com via the Food Standards Department of Australia and also New Zealand, "The cause of the recall "is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (sesame), and "any consumers who have a sesame allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

People who have "a sesame allergy or intolerance should not consume the product."

Steps That Are Being Taken Regarding Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey To Keep Consumers Safe

Stores Are Being Advised To Take It Off Their Shelves

If you bought this whiskey, the Food Standards Department of Australia and also New Zealand advises you to "return the product(s) to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice."

More About Sesame Allergy

It Is Quite Common In This Country

According to the website of an organization called Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), "Sesame is the ninth most common food allergy among children and adults in the U.S." If a person who has this allergy eats food with sesame, they can have "symptoms that can be mild or very severe."

Sesame allergy is taken seriously. In this country, "On January 1, 2023, sesame became the ninth major allergen that must be labeled in plain language on packaged foods in the U.S. Products manufactured prior to 2023 may still contain unlabeled sesame and will remain on store shelves until replaced by new inventory."

A sesame allergy reaction can be something like hives or also anaphylaxis. That is extremely serious and can possibly jeopardize your life.