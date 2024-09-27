Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Nurse Abandoned Kitten Back To Health

It's always nice to read about famous people doing good deeds. Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, recently took it upon themselves to nurse a tiny abandoned kitten back to health. Animal lovers everywhere are applauding the talented celeb couple for their humane act of kindness that helped a creature in need.

Per People, Stefani recently shared the story of how the kitty arrived at their home on Instagram.

She posted this message: "[T]his is Com Shelton. [T]he day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we're so grateful that he's a part of our family ?"

Along with the comment, Stefani added a sweet video of the cat. Its huge eyes and innocently playful demeanor are totally heart-melting.

Com The Cat May Not Be The Only Pet In The Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani Household

The Funny Feline Might Be Sharing The Singers' Space With Other Four-Legged Friends

According to People, [I]t's thought she has another cat and two dogs called Betty and Ginger...." Plus there are farm animals aplenty at Shelton and Stefani's Oklahoma ranch. Stefani does seem to have an affinity for animals. Last year, she posted this on X: "[O]ur cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch - it was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute."

Stefani Seems To Have Adapted To The Rural Way Of Life As Well

Hubby Blake Says She Has A Tractor

Blake Shelton proudly told NYLON Print via People, "Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it's growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something. I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time. She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do."

Shelton continued, "Gwen has her own tractor now, and we're working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it."

Sound like she sometimes ditches her diamonds for denim and is loving it!