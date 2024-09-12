Singer Chappell Roan Explains Why She Told Photographer To "Shut The F--k Up" At VMAs

Popular singer Chappell Roan is explaining her thoughts behind telling a photographer off during the recent VMAs. The singer got vocal with a photographer on the red carpet, yelling at them to "shut the f--k up."

Roan ended up taking home Best New Artist at the awards. Initially, Roan explained she tried to turn away from all the flashing lights. But the photographer was persistent. At one point, she quickly turned to the photographer and started to curse.

The singer also pointed to herself and said "not me b-h." The singer later explained that she has a lot of anxiety, especially around the red carpet. She said the photographer got pushy and yelled at her.

"For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "You don't get to yell at me like that."

Chappell Roan Talks Outburst

Likewise, she said that she was really nervous about her first VMA performance. That likely played a role as well.

??"There are a lot of technical things going on that I've never had happen, but we've practiced so many times. I feel like this is the next step in my career, so I was like, 'Dang, OK, it feels good to be here,'" she said.

Singer Noah Kahan supported Roan and her outburst. The singer said that photographers have a habit of being horrible.

"I'll never forget leaving Clive Davis and the horrific s-t photographers and paparazzi or whatever were saying to me in front of my sweet mom who couldn't believe it was actually happening. Love this @ChappellRoan way to stand up for yourself," Kahan wrote on X.

Following a performance of "Good Luck, Babe," Roan ended up aaccepting the Best New Artist Award.

In her acceptance speech, she read from her diary.

"I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me," Roan said.

"I have never won anything so that would be awesome. It's going to be cool," Roan said on the red carpet.