Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Being Electrocuted on Stage In Freak Accident

A recent music performance turned into an unbelievable tragedy. Singer Ayres Sasaki died after being electrocuted on stage. It can only be described as a freak accident.

Brazillian singer Ayres Sasaki was performing in Salinopolis, Brazil on July 13. That's when a fan interaction killed him. A soaking-wet fan approached and hugged him. However, this simple interaction caused an electric shock. The singer was electrocuted by a cable on stage and died from his injuries.

There's many questions around this case. Why was the fan wet? Why was there an exposed cable on the stage? Did the fan experience any injuries themselves? So far police haven't released any more details. But they are investigating the death and exactly what happened. Likewise, his family is trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Aunt Rita Matos told local media: "What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press."

Ayres Sasaki Dies

Meanwhile, The Solar Hotel has said it is cooperating with authorities and expressed condolences over the singer's death.

A statement also said: "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events."

Besides being a singer, Sasaki was also an architect and urban planner. He was married to Mariana, tying the knot just 11 months ago. Several of his fans spoke out about his death. They said Sasaki was very talented and passionate about music.

Adriano Freitas told local media, "We were friends in daily life, beyond music. (He was) a super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem. A great friend, very family-oriented, attentive to his friendships, and to those who appreciated his work."

Adriano remembered a time where his friend once played for 12 hours straight without stopping. Comedian and friend Natto Almeida said: "What will definitely stand out about Sasaki is his good heart, very polite. I think this will be the lasting mark he leaves behind."