Simon Cowell Reveals Some Crucial Advice For Carrie Underwood On 'American Idol'

Everyone recalls Simon Cowell, the former American Idol judge whose blistering critiques of the contestants sometimes overshadowed their performances and left the audience slack-jawed. Simon eventually moved on to the America's Got Talent judges' table. Now he has some well-meant advice for the newest member of the Idol judging team, former Idol winner and superstar Carrie Underwood.

What did Simon tell her? Let's look into this and see!

Simon Approves Of Carrie Underwood As An 'Idol' Judge

He Was A Judge When Carrie Was On The Show As A Contestant in 2005

Simon had warm words for Carrie when he reflected on her stint on Idol nearly 20 years ago. Per tasteofcountry.com via E!News, he also said he believes that selecting her as a judge is "a good choice."

He added, "Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good, she's such a sweet person."

The Advice Simon Cowell Passed Along To Carrie Underwood

Just Go With Your Honest Opinion And Have Fun

Simon reportedly feels that, "You just gotta say how you feel. It's not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things and we don't agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it."

Carrie is reportedly enthused about being an Idol judge. Not only was she a contestant herself, but she has massive experience as a performer and recording artist. She can speak to those topics with authority because she has been there and done that for almost two decades.

Carrie Talked About Her Musical Versatility

She Loves Country Music And Other Genres Too

According to tasteofcountry.com via SiriusXM, Carrie said, "I feel like I've been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well."

She explained, "I like to think that I am versatile and, hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I'm thinking,"

Carrie Underwood is a great role model for how ultra successful someone can be post-Idol. She has won countless prestigious industry awards, done seven tours, recorded nine albums, and is reportedly worth $100 million. Wow!

