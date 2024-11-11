Simon & Garfunkel Met Recently To Talk About Their Split And I Am So Glad

Simon & Garfunkel were one of the most celebrated and successful music-making duos ever. Their songs for The Graduate (1967), a landmark film starring Dustin Hoffman as the ultimate anti-hero, were so emblematic of that turbulent time, and yet they were timeless. And who can forget Bridge Over Troubled Water? The pair split, creatively and apparently personally, years ago. It seemed like more than just a neutral parting of the ways, which many musical groups undergo after being together for a long time. It felt like a bitter separation of sorts.

Videos by Wide Open Country

I was elated to read the other day that these two brilliant musicians and former friends sat down and talked about what transpired between them long ago that broke them up. It actually brought a tear to my eye. To me, it proves that there can be reconciliation. There can be understanding. Redemption. Humility. And there can, ultimately and hopefully, be grace.

Art Garfunkel Reportedly Told Paul Simon That He (Garfunkel) Had Been 'A Fool' All Those Years Ago

He Was Upfront About It In A Recent Interview

In an candid and introspective interview published on November 10 by The Times of London, Art Garfunkel, who is 83, said, "I actually had lunch with Paul [who is also 83], a couple of weeks back. First time we'd been together in many years. I looked at Paul and said, "What happened? Why haven't we seen each other?"

Garfunkel went on, "Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff. I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him. Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y'know what? I was a fool!"

Get your hankies ready, folks, there's more. "We've made plans to meet again. Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows. For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it's too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."

Art Jr. Was Also Touched By His Father's Meeting With Simon

Art Garfunkel's son, Art Jr., 33, talked about this pivotal event in his father's life. "Did Dad mention that he had lunch with Paul? They've had their ups and downs over the years, but after the meeting, Dad was so happy. He called me and said, 'Paul's my brother; he's family.'"

He continued,""I do think there is a possibility of them getting together musically. I'm speaking hypothetically here, but maybe a big TV/charity event. And with a bit of encouragement from their peers in the music industry, that could lead to some new material. A new generation discovering the beautiful music they make together."

In a world that is very fraught and divided, the fact that these two virtuosos have now reconnected is so moving. Wishing both these amazing gentlemen the best always.