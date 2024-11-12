Suspect Detained In Shooting That Left 10 People Dead

On Saturday, a van of armed individuals stormed a popular Mexican bar and opened fire relentlessly. Ten have died in the shooting, with others injured. The entire security system of the city has been mobilised to catch the killers.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Los Cantaritos bar is a popular tourist hot spot in the district of Santiago de Querétaro. CCTV footage shows that a van pulled up outside the bar at around 9:30 pm. Four gunmen left the van and immediately and attacked the patrons for a few minutes.

During the harrowing and brutal attack, people threw themselves to the floor to evade the gunfire. Internal CCTV shots show everyone on the floor among those dead and dying. The attackers fled the scene in their van.

In response, the police tracked the license plate of the van and tracked it. When they reached the van, however, it was lit on fire and abandoned. One man has been detained, although the others attackers have yet to be found.

Ten Dead And Seven Injured After Shooting In Mexico

According to the city's public security department chief ,Juan Luis Ferrusca, ten have been confirmed dead with at least seven injured. Seven men and three women make up the casualties.

Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri said the attack was "unprecedented," and, "We cannot ever stand for this."

"I reiterate to our community that there will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act," he promised. "We will continue to close our borders and maintain security in our state."

He also said that, "The entire security system of Querétaro is mobilized to find these criminals."

Their motives remain unclear. Cartel activity occurs less in Querétaro; it's considered one of the safer places in Mexico. However, that isn't to say it rules them out.

Whether an act of the cartel or an individual group, the terror, devastation, and chaos they've sowed into the areas and the families is heartbreaking.

Kuri has vowed to apprehend the killers. I hope they do so quickly.