Shots Fired at Trump Golf Course: All Confirmed Details Released on Reported Incident

Reports of shots fired near Donald Trump have surfaced. The former president was reportedly at a golf tournament when the incident happened.

However, it appears that Trump is alright following the scary incident. In a statement, the former president's campaign said that the former president is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity."

The campaign wasn't ready to vie any additional details on exactly what happened.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," a campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. What do we know at this point? Well, the former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Immediately following the shots, security put the course on lockdown.

Confirmed Details Around Trump Shooting

Following the shooting, The Secret Service said it was working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident. They said that the incident occurred around 2 p.m. What we don't know is if the former president was specifically targeted or if he just happened to be in the area at the time.

Following the incident, the former president's son Donald Trump Jr. took to X. He says that authorities have allegedly apprehended a suspect. He wrote, "Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended."

No injuries have also been reported, according to a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Post, the actual gunfire came from the Secret Service. The outlet reports that a Secret Service agent opened fire on a suspicious-looking man. It's not clear how close to the former president it was or the exact location. They spot what appeared to be a gun with the man while the former president was on the course. We don't know if the Secret Service injured the man.

The White House issued a statement soon after the incident: "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."