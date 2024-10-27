Shocking Video Shows Woman Screaming In Little Girl's Face Outside Kamala Harris Rally

A shocking video has surfaced on X outside of Kamala Harris Rally in Houston, Texas. It showed a woman shouting in a little girl's face. The incident shocked onlookers with one stepping between the woman and the little girl.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The incident happened at the Kamala Harris rally on Friday that featured Beyoncé. The footage appears to have happened t the Houston Metro station outside Shell Energy Stadium. In the video, a woman in a light blue T-shirt bent over and got in the face of a little girl in a stroller. She then began to scream at the girl.

In the background, you can clearly see people walking with "Harris/Walz" signs. It's unknown exactly what the woman was yelling or what caused the incident. However, there's really no possible explanation or excuse for yelling in a child's face.

Kamala Harris supporter is going viral for screaming at a child in a stroller pic.twitter.com/RSE4bEi7x8 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 26, 2024

The man in the video appears to be the girl's father. He quickly picked her up and pulled her away from the woman. He appeared to be holding a microphone, so it's unknown if maybe he said something to the woman or to the crowd.

Harris Rally Video

Another woman, with a Harris/Walz sign, quickly stepped between the woman and a child. She put her hand on the woman's chest and gestured for her to stop. Another person yelled, "Are you not ashamed at all? Look at her face!"

On social media, people quickly blasted the woman. So far, she hasn't been identified, but she already has garnered a lot of hate.

One wrote, "HARRIS SUPPORTER, TODDLER TERRORIZER."

Other praised the Harris supporter that stopped the woman. They called her a hero.

"I don't know who she is...and I clearly disagree with her politics... But this woman who had the good sense to tell this unhinged brat it's not appropriate to attack someone's baby....deserves a shout out," one person wrote.

"I give credit to the one Kamala supporter who immediately grabbed that dumb bish and yelled at her like a disappointed mother," one person wrote.

Another added as well, "Kudos to the black lady behind her, who appeared to be on the same side she was, for getting in her face and telling her to back off assaulting the baby. A backhand would've been used had it been my child."