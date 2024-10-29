Shocking Video Shows Golfer Smashing Club Over Another's Head

Full contact spots are always a thrill ride. Across the world, we love to watch Football, UFC, and hockey. Now we can add golf to the list. In a shocking video on X, a drunken golfer is seen bonking a fellow sportsman on the head with his club.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The usually calm excuse for a drunk walk in a field turned nasty at Burnaby Mountain Golf Course in British Columbia, Canada on Oct. 12. A verbal argument kicked off by two clearly intoxicated men over the safety of their drives. According to one, the other had hit the ball right towards him.

In the video posted on X, we see the two golfers approach each other, ready to escalate the argument, when one golfer cleanly smacks the other in the head with his club. Additionally, his choice of club was a solid weapon too. He hadn't pulled a lightweight putter from his caddy, he had opted for the monstrous weight of a driver.

As the man drops to the ground, his friends are alarmed. However, after the golfer drops to the ground, the attacker doesn't proceed to deliver another blow to the head with his club. In this case, the response of his friends and others is enough to make him realize he may have overreacted.

Following this, the downed man gets back to his feet, dazed but alive. The police were quickly called to the scene. Afterward, the 43-year-old man was arrested, and charged with no further incident.

43y/o man could face charges after drunken altercation at #Burnaby golf course????? pic.twitter.com/F0OU5KQXvr — BCTV (@BCTV604) October 27, 2024

Attacking A Golfers Head With A Club Can Be Fatal

Using a club to attack the head of a golfer is incredibly dangerous. As noted, he used a heavy-ended weapon that could do serious, or even fatal damage. These things are made for power, and composed of solid metals. In this case, the golfer is lucky he wasn't tried with manslaughter.

Golf is supposed to be a nice walk in a grassy field. However, these men have been drinking, and one is obviously upset with his golfing. As noted by RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj "It is unacceptable to engage in a physical altercation like this at a recreational facility. Luckily there were no serious injuries."