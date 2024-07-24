Shocking Video Of Horse Abuse Forces Gold Medalist Out Of Paris Olympics

An Olympic gold medalist is out of the 2024 Paris Olympics after a shocking video surfaced of horse abuse. British Olympian Charlotte Dujardin is experiencing a lot of backlash over the video.

Dujardin won two gold medals for equestrian in 2012. She won another gold medal in 2016 as well. In total, she has six Olympic medals, but she won't be competing this year. Dujardin has come under fire after a four year old video surfaced. In the shocking video, Dujardin continuously whips a horse during a training session.

The video showed Dujardin whipping the horse as it walked around a dirt training area. The animal appears in pain. At one point, it attempted to pull away from Dujardin. In response, Dujardin whipped the animal.

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) announced Tuesday it had a video "depicting Ms. Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare." The FEI confirmed an investigation into the incident. Since then, Dujardin "acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate."

Both the FEI and the British Equestrian and British Dressage suspended her and banned her from national and international events. The Olympian took to social media to announce her withdrawal.

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session," Dujardin said in a statement. "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

Be aware the video below is graphic.

Gold Medalist Withdraws

The Olympian continued, "I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors. I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

Meanwhile, British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam condemned the video.

"We do not condone any behaviour (sic) that goes against our guiding principles and take a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our equine welfare policies," Brautigam said. "These historic allegations are deeply upsetting for everyone involved in our sport, but we fully support the FEI investigation and will take any appropriate disciplinary action when this process is complete."

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the FEI is "deeply disappointed with this case."

"However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised," De Vos said in a statement.

"Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise (sic) and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI's commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport."