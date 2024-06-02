Shocking Name Circling Katy Perry's Former ‘American Idol’ Job

Whoever takes Katy Perry's spot as American Idol judge has some huge shoes to fill. This megastar might be the only person who can eclipse her.

16-time GRAMMY-winner and one of the highest selling artists in the world, Adele has her eyes on the vacant role. Most of it is speculation but it's not entirely unfounded. According to British magazine Heat World, she's interested in slowing down and focusing on her relationship with her boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul. "Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn't want to be touring at the same time," a source says.

Additionally, she's been looking into TV work to fill in the time and keep the dough rolling in. Given that it's less labor intensive than performing at her Las Vegas residency, it's perfect for her. Still, her team could hardly wrap their heads around this transition. The source continues, "Her team were still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy's spot on American Idol."

The Many Names in The Running For American Idol Judge

If Adele takes the spot on American Idol, she brings unprecedented credentials with her. The competition frequently sees its contestants ambitiously using songs like "Rolling in The Deep" and "Someone Like You" to impress judges. But the issue is, there's no replicating the living legend. Oftentimes, people sing with too much power to compensate for what she does naturally. There's a measure of grace in what she does. If anybody can tell who is truly a great singer, it's Adele.

However, she's not alone in the race for the Idol role. Katy Perry has prominently touted country heavyweight Jelly Roll for her spot. In fairness, I do think his banter would fit like a glove alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Meghan Trainor fits in a similar role to Katy Perry, a pop star making the transition to judge. Fans have thrown out a former contestant like Fantasia into the race for credibility. It'll be huge news when we find out who takes the cake.