Shocking Moment Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas Restaurant Goes up in Flames

Mark Wahlberg is hot right now or at least his restaurant is. The actor's Mexican restaurant, Flecha Cantina, went up in an inferno on Wednesday. The restaurant is located in Las Vegas and just opened this past September.

The flames reportedly started around 5:30 p.m. Several bystanders broke out their phones and captured the raging fire. You can check out one of the videos below. The flames spread so far that they were easily visible from the patio of Wahlberg's restaurant.

Fortunately, help did come with the firefighters responding to the inferno. According KSNV NBC Las Vegas, the Clark County Fire Department responded to the incident. While it certainly looked to be a potentially devastating fire, damage was actually minimum at Wahlberg's restaurant. Restaurant officials said it was nd the Clark County Fire Department responded. Restaurant officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that a "small patio fire."

Mark Wahlberg's Restaurant Goes Up

What caused the fire? Well a "defective fire pit" caused the fire to start. But Flecha Cantina officials said that "the only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it." Likewise, no one got injured in the blaze. In fact, the restaurant was back running just an hour later

Officials also confirmed that "the fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system."

The fire started on the patio, according to a witness. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dD2BiJE6jU — Las Vegas Locally ? (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024

It's very much on brand for Wahlberg's restaurant. Just check out this description. The restaurant's website reads, "Flavor, Fire, Flecha. Re-experience Modern Mexican cuisine through the eyes of Mark Wahlberg and his team of chefs and restauranteurs. Our menu, crafted by renowned international chefs and mixologists, blends Mexican classics with a contemporary fire. Each bite is a journey, and each sip is an experience in what it means to be memorable."

Wahlberg also has two Flecha Cantina restaurants with the other one being in Huntington Beach, California.

Wahlberg previously told Fox News of his restaurants that he wanted people to "have the most amazing experience they've ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they're at home, that they are doted on and spoiled."